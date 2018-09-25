Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 25, 2018
September 25, 2018
September 25, 2018
Telltale looking to work with 'potential partners' to finish The Walking Dead

September 25, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The future of Telltale's The Walking Dead was thrown into doubt last week when the studio announced a "majority closure," but the company has now suggested work might continue.

In a statement posted to Twitter (shown below), Telltale explained "multiple potential partners" have expressed an interest in seeing The Final Season through to completion -- with only two of the episodic series' final four episodes currently out in the wild. 

While the news made many fans happy who want closure on the series, game devs were critical of the way Telltale's management is handling the situation, in light of the news that the studio laid off the vast majority of its staff and is winding down operations.

Telltale laid off its staff without notice or severance pay last week. The announcement that management is looking to make a deal with other "potential partners" to finish the work of its former staff is seen as slap in the face to the original Telltale developers who worked on the series.

There's no word on who those partners may be, or if they may include former Telltale developers.

Notable members of the games industry, including God of War game director Cory Barlog, have implored the studio to look after those who helped bring The Walking Dead to life in the first place. 

Gamasutra has reached out to Telltale to find out more, and will update this article accordingly.

