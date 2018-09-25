Telltale working on 'solution' to finish The Walking Dead

The future of Telltale's The Walking Dead was thrown into doubt last week when the studio announced a majority closure, but the company has now suggested work might continue.

In a statement posted to Twitter (shown below), Telltale explained "multiple potential partners" have expressed an interest in seeing The Final Season through to completion -- with only two of the episodic series' final four episodes currently out in the wild.

While the news might please some, it doesn't seem to have gone down too well with other game developers and a good portion of fans.

Telltale reportedly laid off its staff without notice or severance pay, leaving many of them in a bind, and now devs and players alike are pushing for the studio to pay those affected before trying to bring The Walking Dead to a close.

Notable members of the games industry, including God of War game director Cory Barlog, have implored the studio to do the right thing by looking after those who helped bring The Walking Dead to life in the first place.

It's unclear what Telltale's purported "solution" to the issue will mean for those laid off, but it's clear the wider industry hopes the company will find a way to pay its now former employees. Gamasutra has reached out to Telltale to find out more.