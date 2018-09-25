2K launches 'Foundations' program to support underprivileged communities

NBA 2K publisher 2K has launched a new initiative called 2K Foundations with the aim of supporting underserved communities in the United States.

The program will help underprivileged neighborhoods by providing "essential technology upgrades" in local community centers to facilitate STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programming for young people.

The company will partner with Microsoft to equip target locations with Xbox One S game stations and other equipment, and will also refurbish basketball courts in those areas to help reinforce the "positive power of community."

With help and support from local advocacy groups, 2K Foundations intends to fix up 12 basketball courts in cities including Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago and Cleveland within its first year.

Each refurb will feature environmentally-safe upgrades and offer resources to create local basketball tournaments and other positive endeavors. The video above shows how the initiative got on in Cincinnati.