Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 25, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 25, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 25, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision hits Spyro fan game with cease and desist order

Activision hits Spyro fan game with cease and desist order

September 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 25, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

The creators of the Spyro the Dragon fan game Spyro: Myths Awaken have received a letter from Activision’s legal team calling for the end of development on the project.

The letter unsurprisingly cites the game’s unauthorized use of Spyro characters and intellectual property, something IP holders tend to be diligent about in order to protect the copyright.

In short, while a fan game may be a well-intended labor of love from a franchise’s fans, allowing unauthorized use of copyrighted materials can both make it more difficult to prosecute more nefarious uses of owned IP and, as Activision points out in the letter, “cause confusion with other fans” in regards to what is and isn’t official work.

 “As you know, the Spyro character and intellectual property are of enormous value to Activision and the unauthorized use of that intellectual property is in violation of Activision’s rights, including its rights under copyright and trademark law,” reads the letter shared by the fan game’s developers. “Accordingly, we must demand that you immediately cease and desist from any further development, distribution, marketing, promotion, or exploitation of [Spyro: Myths Awaken]. While we have no objection to your development of an original platforming game, any such game cannot be set in the Spyro or Skylanders world or use any of the characters, locations, names, or other assets or intellectual property from Activision’s Spyro or Skylanders games.“

Related Jobs

Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[09.25.18]
Unreal 4 Designer/Engineer
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary) — Barcelona, Spain
[09.25.18]
Senior Game Developer
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o.
PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. — Bratislava, Slovakia
[09.25.18]
Senior UI Designer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[09.24.18]
Character Artist, Magic The Gathering MMO


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Postmortem: Midnight Hub's mystery puzzler Lake Ridden
Telltale looking to work with 'potential partners' to finish The Walking Dead
Blog: Evolving classic RTS interactions for VR - Part 3
Meet the pioneering Japanese indie behind La-Mulana


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image