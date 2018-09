Newsbrief: The sketchy brawler created by David Jaffe’s now defunct studio The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is ending online service in March.

As spotted by a Drawn to Death player on ResetEra, the game now cautions players that both multiplayer and all online features are going offline for good on March 25, 2019.

The server shutdown falls a little over a year after Bartlet Jones closed its doors in early 2018 shortly after laying off the majority of its staff.