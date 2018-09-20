Get a job: Cryptic Studios is hiring a Character Artist for a Magic: The Gathering MMO

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Gatos, California

Cryptic Studios is looking for a talented Character Artist with a genuine passion for games! You’ll work in close collaboration with concept artists, animators, designers, and engineers to create characters, creatures, weapons, armor and costumes in our games. The ideal candidate understands the aesthetics and technicalities of game-ready character art and can texture, shade, surface, optimize and implement just as well as they can sculpt.

We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we hire great people who love the work, the genre and the game.

Every day you could be:

Collaborating with artists, designers, and engineers to bring visually compelling characters to life

Sculpting detailed high-poly models, creating efficient low-poly meshes and implementing in-game assets for characters, creatures, weapons, armor, and items

Creating high-quality textures and materials

Using our custom tools to bring assets in-game, troubleshoot issues and ensure that character art supports gameplay and performance

What we'd like to see:

3+ years’ game development experience, specifically creating real-time characters and items using 3ds Max, ZBrush and Photoshop (or equivalent 3D and 2D programs)

Exceptional understanding of human/creature anatomy, color theory, values, form, shape language, silhouette and composition

Strong knowledge of weapon, armor, fashion and costume design

Demonstrated ability to work in a broad range of styles, within technical constraints, using proprietary systems and tools

Creative problem-solving abilities and willingness to collaborate to find solutions

Self-motivated, humble, excellent communication skills and a team-player attitude

BA or BS degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience

Pluses:

AAA PC or console experience as a 3D character artist

Solid foundation in traditional art, drawing, painting, illustration and/or concept art

Proficiency with Substance Designer/Painter

Basic skinning/weighting experience with a foundational understanding of rigging, animation, and deformation

Passion for Magic: The Gathering preferred

Required application materials:

Resume and cover letter

Portfolio or demo reel demonstrating relevant artistic/design skills

An art test may be required

