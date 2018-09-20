Video: A classic postmortem of the trailblazing Ultima Online

In this 2018 GDC session, key team members Raph Koster, Starr Long, Richard Garriott de Cayeux & Rich Vogel talk about the things that went wrong and right during the development and operation of the trailblazing MMORPG Ultima Online.

Ultima Online is Kind Of A Big Deal in the history of game development, not least of which because it was among the first wave of massively multiplayer RPGs with graphics (i.e. not MUDs) that helped lay the foundation for industry-shaping hits like World of Warcraft.

But of course, there's so much more to be learned from the story of Ultima Online. Kal Ort Por! The death of Lord British. Simulated ecologies. Playerkillers. The Bank of Britain. City sieges. Weddings. Sports events. Players who were orcs. Living the Virtues. As the game turns 20 this year, there's never been a better time to look back at how it was built.

So if you missed this postmortem talk at GDC this year, or just want to refresh yourself, make sure to take advantage of the fact that it's now freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

