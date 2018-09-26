Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play

Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play

September 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
September 26, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Sony has finally agreed to support cross-play between consoles on the PlayStation 4, marking a major u-turn for the console maker. 

The company will kickstart the process with the launch of an open cross-play beta for battle royale hit Fortnite, which will allow PS4 owners to duke it out with their friends on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Windows PC, and Mac. 

Sony had previously been bullish about the prospect of full-fledged cross-play on PS4 -- despite already allowing PS4 and PC owners to play together -- but appeared to have softened its stance in recent months as pressure from game developers and fans mounted. 

Now, the turnaround is complete, and Sony claims it has "identified a path toward supporting cross-platform features for select third party content."

"We recognize that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update [with regard to cross-play], and we appreciate the community’s continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution," reads a post on the PlayStation blog.

"We see the Fortnite beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.

"This represents a major policy change for Sony Interactive Entertainment, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward."

Related Jobs

Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[09.25.18]
Unreal 4 Designer/Engineer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[09.24.18]
Level Designer, Magic The Gathering MMO
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[09.24.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.18]
Studio Design Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Turning Alphabear 2 into an educational game that doesn't suck
Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play
Postmortem: Midnight Hub's mystery puzzler Lake Ridden
Big Fish Games laying off 15% of staff to focus on 'social casino' and 'casual' games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image