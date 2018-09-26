Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 26, 2018
September 26, 2018
September 26, 2018
Smartphone and TV-casting coming to Oculus Go

September 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief:  Oculus is bringing smartphone and TV-casting to Oculus Go, allowing people other than the VR-wearer to see what’s going on on the virtual reality display.

Casting offers a way for typically solo VR experiences to become more social experiences by giving multiple people in the same space a way to be included in otherwise solo-experiences on Oculus’ standalone mid-range Oculus Go headset. 

Oculus detailed the coming-feature lightly at the Oculus Connect 2018 keynote today, noting that the Oculus Go will support casting to mobile phones as early as next month, with TV support due out as some point down the line as well. 

