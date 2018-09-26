Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 26, 2018
September 26, 2018
September 26, 2018
GLAAD Media Awards adds award for outstanding LGBTQ-inclusive games

September 26, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has introduced a new category to its annual GLAAD Media Awards that seeks to highlight video games with outstanding, authentic, and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines.

The new "Outstanding Video Game" category gives game developers a way to submit their own work for recognition alongside LGBTQ-inclusive television, film, music, journalism and more in the upcoming 30th award show.

The event has already opened submissions to be considered for both the video game award and those for all other types of media, though submissions close on November 23. 

Any game submitted for nomination must have released in the United States during the 2018 calendar year  More details on the submission requirements can be found on GLAAD’s website, while the event’s official description of the new award is as follows.

“The Outstanding Video Game Award will be given to a video game with outstanding LGBTQ-inclusive content. Award is given for an interactive experience that includes authentic and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines. Judging will take into consideration the degree to which the LGBTQ-inclusive content is effectively woven into gameplay, including player agency and the world itself.”

