Get a job: The NYU Game Center is hiring Assistant Arts Professors

Location: New York, New York

The NYU Game Center is searching for two game artists to join our full-time faculty in an Assistant Arts Professor (non-tenure, contract) position. We are looking for someone with experience in design, graphics, and art direction to contribute to the visual art aspects of our game design program, teaching classes, helping build out the curriculum, and collaborating in the ongoing development of the department. An ideal candidate is a visual artist with extensive experience in 2D and/or 3D design within the context video game development.

As part of the Tisch School of the Arts, Game Center faculty are expected to combine teaching with an ongoing professional practice and/or research in the world of games. We are looking for candidates who are active participants in the field, doing original and innovative work as creators and/or scholars, and who are able to draw on their professional experience to create a compelling and effective learning environment.

Whether you are an industry veteran with triple-A experience who wants a chance to share your knowledge of the complex craft of game development or an independent developer exploring the experimental edge of game aesthetics, we want to talk to you about joining the NYU Game Center.

Previous teaching experience is not a requirement, but it is a strong plus. Duties include teaching five courses a year, student advisement, and participation in departmental and school-wide committees. Ongoing professional work while teaching is expected. Position includes an excellent benefits package.

