Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Networking the online gameplay of Halo: Reach

September 26, 2018 | By Staff
September 26, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Programming, Video

Halo: Reach, Bungie's last contribution to the Halo series, won critical acclaim both for its methodic, more personal campaign mode and some of the strongest online gameplay the series had seen to date. 

But keeping players battling in Blood Gulch when you have millions of people firing millions of digital guns per day takes a lot of fine-tuned network engineering. And though it's been many moons since Spartans stepped foot on Reach, network engineers still have a lot to learn from Bungie's work on the game. 

Which is why in this 2011 classic GDC talk, you can take the time to listen to Bungie's David Aldridge discuss the networking of Halo: Reach, and what Bungie's work means for game developers today. You can watch this and other great talks over on the GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

Related Jobs

Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.26.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.26.18]
Game Programmer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.25.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.25.18]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Turning Alphabear 2 into an educational game that doesn't suck
Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores
Oculus' Santa Cruz is now Oculus Quest, priced at $399
Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image