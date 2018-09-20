Video: Networking the online gameplay of Halo: Reach

Halo: Reach, Bungie's last contribution to the Halo series, won critical acclaim both for its methodic, more personal campaign mode and some of the strongest online gameplay the series had seen to date.

But keeping players battling in Blood Gulch when you have millions of people firing millions of digital guns per day takes a lot of fine-tuned network engineering. And though it's been many moons since Spartans stepped foot on Reach, network engineers still have a lot to learn from Bungie's work on the game.

Which is why in this 2011 classic GDC talk, you can take the time to listen to Bungie's David Aldridge discuss the networking of Halo: Reach, and what Bungie's work means for game developers today. You can watch this and other great talks over on the GDC YouTube channel!

