Oculus mobile app now works with the Rift headset

September 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: During today's Oculus Connect, the company announced that the Oculus mobile app would now sell games and promote events for users of the Rift headset as well as the Oculus Go headset. 

For users looking to pick up new VR experiences while they're out and about (or more importantly, developers trying to sell those experiences), it's a quality-of-life change that's especially useful for Oculus users who own both headsets. 

After the announcement, this change to the app was made immediately available today. 

