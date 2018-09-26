Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores

As the trials and tribulations of Telltale Games continue, various storefronts including Steam, GOG, and the Xbox One and PS4 stores have abruptly begun to halt sales of The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

In a statement provided to Kotaku, a Telltale representative says this decision comes after yesterday's news that "potential partners" might be brought in to finish production on episodes three and four of the series.

"We’re currently still working to find a way to hand off production of episodes 3 and 4 so that the season can be completed," said the representative. "The outcome of those efforts will determine when and how The Final Season returns to stores. We hope to have a firm announcement before the end of the week."

For those still waiting to hear if the game's completion will bring any boon to the developers laid off by the company, there is still as of yet, no update. In an unrelated request for comment on this subject, a Telltale representative reiterated to Gamasutra that news about the game's completion should be ready "before the end of this week."