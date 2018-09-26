Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores

Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores

September 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

As the trials and tribulations of Telltale Games continue, various storefronts including Steam, GOG, and the Xbox One and PS4 stores have abruptly begun to halt sales of The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

In a statement provided to Kotaku, a Telltale representative says this decision comes after yesterday's news that "potential partners" might be brought in to finish production on episodes three and four of the series. 

"We’re currently still working to find a way to hand off production of episodes 3 and 4 so that the season can be completed," said the representative. "The outcome of those efforts will determine when and how The Final Season returns to stores. We hope to have a firm announcement before the end of the week." 

For those still waiting to hear if the game's completion will bring any boon to the developers laid off by the company, there is still as of yet, no update. In an unrelated request for comment on this subject, a Telltale representative reiterated to Gamasutra that news about the game's completion should be ready "before the end of this week."

Related Jobs

Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[09.25.18]
Unreal 4 Designer/Engineer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[09.24.18]
Level Designer, Magic The Gathering MMO
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[09.24.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[09.24.18]
Studio Design Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Turning Alphabear 2 into an educational game that doesn't suck
Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores
Oculus' Santa Cruz is now Oculus Quest, priced at $399
Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image