Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 26, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 26, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

French publisher Bigben scoops up Eko Software for nearly $10 million

French publisher Bigben scoops up Eko Software for nearly $10 million

September 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 26, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: French publisher Bigben has bought a full controlling stake in French game developer Eko Software for a total of €8.5 million ($9.98 million).

In a press release, Bigben (known for publishing the World Rally Car Championship series), states that its goal of the acquisition is to become one of the world leaders in "double-A" video game publishing. Eko Software has spent the last few years developing sports titles in the Rugby and Handball series, and is working on Warhammer: Chaosbane at this moment. 

For those who may not have heard of Bigben before, the company also acquired Styx developer Cyanide for $24 million back in May. 

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.26.18]
Product Designer
NERD KINGDOM
NERD KINGDOM — IRVING, Texas, United States
[09.26.18]
Lead Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Turning Alphabear 2 into an educational game that doesn't suck
Telltale is pulling The Walking Dead: The Final Season from digital stores
Oculus' Santa Cruz is now Oculus Quest, priced at $399
Sony (finally) agrees to PlayStation 4 cross-platform play


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image