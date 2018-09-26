French publisher Bigben scoops up Eko Software for nearly $10 million

Newsbrief: French publisher Bigben has bought a full controlling stake in French game developer Eko Software for a total of €8.5 million ($9.98 million).

In a press release, Bigben (known for publishing the World Rally Car Championship series), states that its goal of the acquisition is to become one of the world leaders in "double-A" video game publishing. Eko Software has spent the last few years developing sports titles in the Rugby and Handball series, and is working on Warhammer: Chaosbane at this moment.

For those who may not have heard of Bigben before, the company also acquired Styx developer Cyanide for $24 million back in May.