Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oculus, Microsoft, and HTC sign on as top-tier sponsors of XRDC!

Oculus, Microsoft, and HTC sign on as top-tier sponsors of XRDC!

September 27, 2018 | By Staff
September 27, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Organizers are working hard to ensure that XRDC in San Francisco next month is the best it can be, and today we're excited to announce that tech titans HTC, Microsoft, and Oculus have signed on to help out as Platinum Sponsors of the show!

This is a big deal because XRDC is the premier conference for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality innovators, and each of these heavy-hitting sponsors will be there showcasing their latest tech and techniques.

You'll have opportunities to meet with representatives from each of these sponsors, and they're also expected to be preparing some great talks for the XRDC Partners track that you won't want to miss!

So head over to the XRDC website now and register to attend the conference, which will feature a plethora of great VR/AR talks spanning games, entertainment, and beyond into subjects such as healthcare, journalism, travel, manufacturing, retail, live events, real estate, and so much more.

And if you have a great tool, service, product, or platform that enables developers to create innovative VR/AR/MR experiences, you can contact XRDC representatives to become a sponsor yourself via the XRDC Sponsorship Hub!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.27.18]
HTML5 Game Developer (m/f) Ã¢Â€Â“ New Moon Production
New Moon Production
New Moon Production — Hamburg, Germany
[09.27.18]
Senior Unity Developer (m/f) in Game Development
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
'First on Discord' initiative launching with seven (timed) PC exclusives
Carbine Studios will shut down WildStar on November 28
Turning Alphabear 2 into an educational game that doesn't suck


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image