September 27, 2018
September 27, 2018
September 27, 2018
Carbine Studios will shut down WildStar on November 28

September 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Carbine Studios' massively multiplayer online game WildStar will be shutting down on November 28. 

Players have known the sci-fi title would be winding down for a while, with Carbine having been closed down by parent company NCSoft at the start of September, but now they know exactly when the game will be laid to rest. 

Writing in a news post, Carbine said it was proud of what WildStar has achieved, and promised to send the game out on a celebratory high with one final update. 

The studio also pledged to refund any real-cash purchases players have made since July 1, 2018, and thanked its community for supporting the PC title throughout its four-year lifespan.

"It has been our great privilege to share those adventures with all of you over the last four years," wrote Carbine. "Unfortunately, as you may have heard, those adventures are coming to an end. It’s never easy to say goodbye to something, especially something that has meant so much for so many.

"We are truly grateful for the vibrant community that grew around WildStar, and for all of your support throughout the life of this game. Our hope is that in these last couple months we can all celebrate the great adventures you’ve had on Planet Nexus -- and have some fun along the way."

