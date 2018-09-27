Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
September 27, 2018
September 27, 2018
'First on Discord' initiative launching with seven (timed) PC exclusives

September 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Game community platform Discord has revealed which games will be the first to debut (PC-)exclusively though its fledgling Discord Marketplace.

The 'First on Discord' range is a selection of indie titles that will initially launch on PC as timed, 90-day PC exclusives via the Discord Marketplace. The initiative marks Discord's latest step into the digital retail arena.

Asked if Discord is attempting to go toe-to-to with market leader Steam, a Discord rep told Gamasutra, "The Discord store is a curated experience where players can find and buy recommended high quality games. We liken it to that small local bookstore experience."

"Additionally, because of the social nature of Discord, we are also uniquely positioned to help players find games through their friends and communities."

Launched in beta form earlier this year, the new storefront gives users the ability to purchase PC titles directly through Discord.

The first wave of Discord PC exclusives for this fall will include:

  • Last Year: The Nightmare (Elastic Games)
  • Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption (Dark Star Game Studios)
  • Minion Masters (Beta Dwarf)
  • Bad North (Plausible Concept)
  • At Sundown (Mild Beast)
  • Mad Machines (Hero Block (ApS)
  • King of the Hat (Business Corp. Incorporated)

Discord confirmed that revenue share will be the standard 30/70 for games sold on the platform. The company said it's working on a schedule for more First on Discord games to be released in the future.

