Nintendo awarded $88,000 in lawsuit against Mario Kart -themed go-kart business

Newsbrief: Nintendo has walked away victorious in a lawsuit against MariCar, a go-kart centric tourist trap that borrowed much of its image from Nintendo’s long-running Mario Kart series.

According to Kotaku the Tokyo District Court ordered MariCar, now called MariMobility, to pay out 10 million yen (~$88,181) in damages and stop offering Nintendo-related costumes to as an option to customers.

“In order to protect our valued intellectual property that we have built up over many years of effort, we will continue to take necessary measures against infringement of intellectual property including our brand,” said Nintendo in a translated press release.