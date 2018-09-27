Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo awarded $88,000 in lawsuit against Mario Kart -themed go-kart business

Nintendo awarded $88,000 in lawsuit against Mario Kart-themed go-kart business

September 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief:  Nintendo has walked away victorious in a lawsuit against MariCar, a go-kart centric tourist trap that borrowed much of its image from Nintendo’s long-running Mario Kart series.

According to Kotaku the Tokyo District Court ordered MariCar, now called MariMobility, to pay out 10 million yen (~$88,181) in damages and stop offering Nintendo-related costumes to as an option to customers.

“In order to protect our valued intellectual property that we have built up over many years of effort, we will continue to take necessary measures against infringement of intellectual property including our brand,” said Nintendo in a translated press release.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Unreal Game Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — Mníek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[09.26.18]
Game Programmer
Endnight Games Ltd
Endnight Games Ltd — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
[09.25.18]
Senior Programmer (Generalist)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
The Strong adds hundreds of Skylanders prototypes and dev files to museum
Steam's downfall would be a blow to 'the creative freedom of devs,' argues Larian CEO
'First on Discord' initiative launching with seven (timed) PC exclusives


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image