Get a job: Wombat Studios is hiring a Product Designer

Location: Silicon Valley, California

Wombat Studio is building the world's first platform that empowers everyone, not just professional artists, to create amazing 3D animation with help of machine learning. Our first app, Magic Poser, helps artists/hobbyists create 3D scenes which can either be used for art pieces themselves or for art reference. Magic Poser has received great traction on both Android/iOS, accumulating 2 million+ downloads worldwide and 4.7 stars on App Store.

We are looking for highly competent product designers who are excited about reinventing 3D animation. You will be working with an exceptionally talented team with experiences at top companies and universities such as Google, Uber, Blizzard, Stanford, MIT, and Yale.

WHAT YOU WILL ACCOMPLISH

Lead the ideation and design of features that make the 3D creative process easy and fun.

Design gamification features that increase engagement and conversion rate, especially with the community and the asset store.

Collaborate with engineering and art team to produce effective and achievable designs.

Evaluate effectiveness of different designs based on user feedback and data analytics tools such as Firebase.

Conduct user interviews and collaborate with the community manager to gain product insights from user feedback.

Produce marketing material designs for our website, app store homepage and social media channels.

TALENTS YOU BRING TO THE TEAM

Experience designing mobile applications, examples required in portfolio.

Understanding of interaction design and information architecture.

Experience developing wireframes and prototypes from concepts and user feedback.

Proficient in at least one of the commonly used design software, such as Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator.

Passionate about anime and video games. Familiarity with the fandom/dojin culture is a BIG plus!

