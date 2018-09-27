Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Sid Meier explores 'interesting decisions' in gameplay

September 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

One of Sid Meier's most thought-provoking quotes for aspiring game developers was his long-ago proposition that gameplay is a series of "meaningful choices." 

It was this quote that Meier revisted when he took the stage at GDC 2012, with his talk about how games create "interesting decisions" for players. At the time, he was fully aware that this quote had become sort of a debate among game developers and writers, and he sought an opportunity to further explore this foundational idea. 

Now, thanks to the magic of the GDC YouTube channel, you too can revisit Meier's musings on game design and what exactly makes an interesting decision in gameplay. If this talk has you inspired, be sure to swing by the GDC YouTube channel for other great talks on the art of game design! 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — Silicon Valley, California, United States
[09.26.18]
Product Designer
Experius
Experius — Culver City, California, United States
[09.25.18]
Unreal 4 Designer/Engineer
Cryptic Studios
Cryptic Studios — Los Gatos, California, United States
[09.24.18]
Level Designer, Magic The Gathering MMO


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
The Strong adds hundreds of Skylanders prototypes and dev files to museum
Sony is shuttering PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale's online servers
'First on Discord' initiative launching with seven (timed) PC exclusives


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image