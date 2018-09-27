Video: Sid Meier explores 'interesting decisions' in gameplay

One of Sid Meier's most thought-provoking quotes for aspiring game developers was his long-ago proposition that gameplay is a series of "meaningful choices."

It was this quote that Meier revisted when he took the stage at GDC 2012, with his talk about how games create "interesting decisions" for players. At the time, he was fully aware that this quote had become sort of a debate among game developers and writers, and he sought an opportunity to further explore this foundational idea.

Now, thanks to the magic of the GDC YouTube channel, you too can revisit Meier's musings on game design and what exactly makes an interesting decision in gameplay. If this talk has you inspired, be sure to swing by the GDC YouTube channel for other great talks on the art of game design!

