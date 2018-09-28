Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the developer of Wandersong today at 3PM EDT!

September 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

The autumn triple-A release season is here, but even as Spider-Man webs up foes and cowboys saddle up once again, small indies are still making their way out in the wild, like the newly released musical adventure Wandersong from developer Greg Lobanov. 

Lobanov, who created Wandersong with the help of audio wizard Em Halberstadt and musician Gordon McGladdery will be joining us today at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel as we stream the game and go over its design and development. Musical games are few and far between, and this is a good opportunity to ask questions for Lobanov about making music mechanics that even the rhythmically-uninclined can interact with. 

For more developer interviews, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[09.28.18]
Games Writer
Spatialand
Spatialand — Venice, California, United States
[09.27.18]
UX Lead
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[09.27.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using interior mapping to render rooms without geometry
Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
The Strong adds hundreds of Skylanders prototypes and dev files to museum
Sony is shuttering PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale's online servers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image