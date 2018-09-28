Chat with the developer of Wandersong today at 3PM EDT!

The autumn triple-A release season is here, but even as Spider-Man webs up foes and cowboys saddle up once again, small indies are still making their way out in the wild, like the newly released musical adventure Wandersong from developer Greg Lobanov.

Lobanov, who created Wandersong with the help of audio wizard Em Halberstadt and musician Gordon McGladdery will be joining us today at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel as we stream the game and go over its design and development. Musical games are few and far between, and this is a good opportunity to ask questions for Lobanov about making music mechanics that even the rhythmically-uninclined can interact with.

For more developer interviews, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.