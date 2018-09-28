Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs will need to code creatively to get the most out of the Oculus Quest

Devs will need to code creatively to get the most out of the Oculus Quest

September 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
September 28, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Programming

"With a modern PC, you have so much extra power, you don't need to be a hotshot programmer to make a game people love.” 

- Oculus CTO John Carmack calls out the differences in power between PCs and the Oculus Quest

Speaking at Oculus Connect 2018, Oculus CTO John Carmack likens the power of the Oculus Quest to last-gen video game consoles, something devs will have to compensate while approaching their own projects for the system.

Ars Technica has a solid roundup of several of Carmack’s talking points, but his comments on the hardware’s limitations are developers should pay extra attention to.

Carmack explains that the power of the Oculus Quest is similar to the level seen in the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 game console generation, though it isn’t a 1:1 comparison exactly.

He warns developers that they’ll have to adapt their programming style in order to best make games on a platform with restricted resources, likening the mindset needed for creating games for the Quest more to developing Nintendo DS or PlayStation 1 games than modern PC titles. 

"With a modern PC, you have so much extra power, you don't need to be a hotshot programmer to make a game people love,” says Carmack. “You don't really have that convenience on any mobile platform, really, but especially not on our platform.”

Carmack also notes that he expects the majority of the Quest’s usage to be for video games (the inverse of what Oculus has seen with the Oculus Go) and sees the Nintendo Switch as the Quest’s number one competitor since, in his mind, players see both portable devices as supplemental systems to a console or PC.

"I don't think there's going to be that many people who say, 'I'm not going to buy a PS4, I'm going to buy a Quest instead."

Related Jobs

Plastic Wax
Plastic Wax — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[09.28.18]
Lead UE/VR Developer
Spatialand
Spatialand — Venice, California, United States
[09.27.18]
Unity Lead
Spatialand
Spatialand — Venice, California, United States
[09.27.18]
UX Lead
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[09.27.18]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using interior mapping to render rooms without geometry
Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider
The Strong adds hundreds of Skylanders prototypes and dev files to museum
Sony is shuttering PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale's online servers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image