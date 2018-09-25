Get a job: Plastic Wax is hiring a Lead UE/VR Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Sydney, Australia
Plastic Wax is an award-winning animation and production studio specializing in the creation of premium digital content for the global video games and film industry.
We seek a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in our waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. We’re after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture & render technologies to redefine the process of film & television production and empower the Director and creative team’s vision for our projects.
As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of our VR/AR process.
Responsibilities
Direct the translation of concepts into engineering requirements.
Spearhead and lead the development of real-time capture & render technologies
Technically develop and deploy VR and AR content and projects
Create and maintain a visible product roadmap and project schedule.
Report directly to stakeholders and Head of Studio
Lead, grow and mentor the Unreal and real-time capture team
Manage source control, quality assurance, and continuous integration pipelines
Research, develop, and Implement current virtual reality software technologies in the industry
Build on current technology and implement better solutions in terms of efficiency and interaction
Software development of real-time 3D VR/AR capture Interfaces
Developing and testing new tools and applications and perform quality assurance
Write well-commented, unit-tested code
Design, review, and maintain functional specifications, wireframes, etc.
Collaborate with art team, motion capture team, and producers
Provide guidance to visual and technical artists where required
Requirements
BS, BA and/or MS in Computer Science or related engineering field
Expert C++, Unreal Engine Blueprint, GIT, Perforce
Strong background in real-time capture, VR and AR
Solid R&D experience, including creating and updating R&D documentation
Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently
Solid professional software development experience
Strong problem-solving skills and a good eye required
Proactive, positive and excellent communication skills
Excellent knowledge of software development and demonstrated technical aptitude.
Proven leadership and project management ability
Strong knowledge of CG animation, VFX and/or pre and production processes
Ability to balance multiple priorities effectively
Demonstrated proof of work is essential, preference given to experience with broadcast/screened, shipped work; completed experiences/technologies/games
Strong knowledge of software architecture, patterns, and design
Demonstrably excellent technical collaboration and communication skills
Enthusiasm, motivation, and desire to create and develop for emerging platforms
Extensive familiarity with source control
Pluses
Hands-on ability with 3D/vfx tools such as 3dsMax, Maya, Houdini, Ornatrix, Marvelous Designer
Knowledge of additional programming languages
Performance and optimization experience
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.