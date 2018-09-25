Get a job: Plastic Wax is hiring a Lead UE/VR Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Sydney, Australia

Plastic Wax is an award-winning animation and production studio specializing in the creation of premium digital content for the global video games and film industry.

We seek a veteran VR/UE Blueprint/C++ Developer to Lead our Unreal Department onsite in our waterfront studio in Rhodes, Sydney. We’re after someone who is passionate about developing real-time capture & render technologies to redefine the process of film & television production and empower the Director and creative team’s vision for our projects.

As a Technical Team Lead, you will help grow and nurture the Unreal team. You’ll be trusted to spearhead development efforts as well as work closely with stakeholders, Head of Studio, producers and relevant heads of department. As the Lead UE/VR Developer, you will have the incredible opportunity to create & influence the future of our VR/AR process.

Responsibilities

Direct the translation of concepts into engineering requirements.

Spearhead and lead the development of real-time capture & render technologies

Technically develop and deploy VR and AR content and projects

Create and maintain a visible product roadmap and project schedule.

Report directly to stakeholders and Head of Studio

Lead, grow and mentor the Unreal and real-time capture team

Manage source control, quality assurance, and continuous integration pipelines

Research, develop, and Implement current virtual reality software technologies in the industry

Build on current technology and implement better solutions in terms of efficiency and interaction

Software development of real-time 3D VR/AR capture Interfaces

Developing and testing new tools and applications and perform quality assurance

Write well-commented, unit-tested code

Design, review, and maintain functional specifications, wireframes, etc.

Collaborate with art team, motion capture team, and producers

Provide guidance to visual and technical artists where required

Requirements

BS, BA and/or MS in Computer Science or related engineering field

Expert C++, Unreal Engine Blueprint, GIT, Perforce

Strong background in real-time capture, VR and AR

Solid R&D experience, including creating and updating R&D documentation

Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently

Solid professional software development experience

Strong problem-solving skills and a good eye required

Proactive, positive and excellent communication skills

Excellent knowledge of software development and demonstrated technical aptitude.

Proven leadership and project management ability

Strong knowledge of CG animation, VFX and/or pre and production processes

Ability to balance multiple priorities effectively

Demonstrated proof of work is essential, preference given to experience with broadcast/screened, shipped work; completed experiences/technologies/games

Strong knowledge of software architecture, patterns, and design

Demonstrably excellent technical collaboration and communication skills

Enthusiasm, motivation, and desire to create and develop for emerging platforms

Extensive familiarity with source control

Pluses

Hands-on ability with 3D/vfx tools such as 3dsMax, Maya, Houdini, Ornatrix, Marvelous Designer

Knowledge of additional programming languages

Performance and optimization experience

