Watch Wandersong's creator break down its musical motives

In the games business, music and rhythm games tend to focus on letting players mimic the use of real-life instruments, with not a lot of design space for other thematic ideas.

But in Wandersong, the new game from Greg Lobanov and collaborators Em Halberstadt and Gordon McGladdery, music isn't just for singing songs, it's for solving puzzles, making dialogue choices, and bringing friends and family back together.

It's an amazingly refined design that piqued our curiosity at Gamasutra, so we invited Lobanov onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a conversation about Wandersong's design and development. If you're interested in making unique, impactful musical games, click on the video above to watch our full chat!

