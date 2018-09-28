Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
September 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch Wandersong's creator break down its musical motives

September 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
September 28, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In the games business, music and rhythm games tend to focus on letting players mimic the use of real-life instruments, with not a lot of design space for other thematic ideas. 

But in Wandersong, the new game from Greg Lobanov and collaborators Em Halberstadt and Gordon McGladdery, music isn't just for singing songs, it's for solving puzzles, making dialogue choices, and bringing friends and family back together. 

It's an amazingly refined design that piqued our curiosity at Gamasutra, so we invited Lobanov onto the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a conversation about Wandersong's design and development. If you're interested in making unique, impactful musical games, click on the video above to watch our full chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[09.28.18]
Games Writer
Spatialand
Spatialand — Venice, California, United States
[09.27.18]
UX Lead
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[09.27.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[09.26.18]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using interior mapping to render rooms without geometry
Devs will need to code creatively to get the most out of the Oculus Quest
Blog: Understanding triple-A, startups, and mobile with Richard Khoo
Three pain points in the production and design of Shadow of the Tomb Raider


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image