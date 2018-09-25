Video: Creating the music of Assassin's Creed Syndicate

In this 2016 GDC session, composer Austin Wintory and Ubisoft's Christian Pacaud explain how they crafted an intricate, adaptive score steeped in the 19th-century sensibilities of Assassin's Creed Syndicate's 19th-century setting.

Together, the pair did their best to unpack the many aesthetic and technical decisions made during the course of production. They also offered up some deep dives into how the adaptive music system was designed to work in situations like fight scenes or chase sequences, and engaged in a good bit of intriguing Q&A with devs in the audience.

Wintory and Picaud's presentation was fascinating, so if you missed out on seeing it in person definitely don't miss your shot to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

