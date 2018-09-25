Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Creating the music of Assassin's Creed Syndicate

September 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, Video, Vault

In this 2016 GDC session, composer Austin Wintory and Ubisoft's Christian Pacaud explain how they crafted an intricate, adaptive score steeped in the 19th-century sensibilities of Assassin's Creed Syndicate's 19th-century setting.

Together, the pair did their best to unpack the many aesthetic and technical decisions made during the course of production. They also offered up some deep dives into how the adaptive music system was designed to work in situations like fight scenes or chase sequences, and engaged in a good bit of intriguing Q&A with devs in the audience. 

Wintory and Picaud's presentation was fascinating, so if you missed out on seeing it in person definitely don't miss your shot to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

