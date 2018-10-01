Reminder: Today is the last day to submit your game for IGF 2019!

Hey game makers, don't forget: The submission deadline for the 2019 Independent Games Festival Main Competition is today (Monday, October 1st) at 11:59 PM PT!

Until then, organizers are accepting submissions for the 2019 Independent Games Festival, the signature competition for indie games, to be held for its 21st year during GDC 2019 in San Francisco next March.

While submissions are closing today, the finalists won't be announced until early January 2019. Those selected as finalists will compete for over $50,000 in prizes, and their games will be playable at the packed IGF Pavilion on the GDC 2019 Expo Floor.

Award winners will be announced on stage at the high-profile Independent Games Festival Awards on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, with the IGF Pavilion open from March 20th-22nd, and the sister Independent Games Summit event taking place on March 18th and 19th.

Submissions to the competition are still open to all independent game developers. Important dates for IGF 2019 are as follows:

● October 1, 2018 - Submission Deadline

● Early January, 2019 - IGF Finalists Announced

● March 18 - March 22, 2019 - Game Developers Conference 2019

● March 18 - March 19, 2019 - Independent Games Summit @ GDC 2019

● March 20 - March 22, 2019 - IGF Pavilion @ GDC 2019

● March 20, 2019 - IGF Awards Ceremony (Winners announced)

