Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent restructures with an eye on corporate clients as games business stutters

Tencent restructures with an eye on corporate clients as games business stutters

October 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Chinese internet and video game outfit Tencent has undergone restructuring for the first time in six years, according to Reuters

The company, which owns League of Legends maker Riot Games and Clash of Clans creator Supercell, has endured a tough time of late due to tightening game regulations in China. 

A licensing freeze alongside other regulatory changes have put Tencent on the back foot, leaving it unable to monetize popular battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and other titles on home soil.

After experiencing continuous growth since going public in 2004, Tencent has witnessed its market value tumble in recent weeks, with its share price on the Hong Kong exchange falling to HK$323.20 last week, compared to HK$406 at the end of 2017, while it also reported a decline in PC and mobile game revenue back in June.

With Tencent feeling the squeeze, management has decided to create a new group for cloud and smart industries by consolidating three of its content business groups under one banner. 

The move is seen as an attempt to claw back some ground from rival Alibaba -- which is currently dominating the cloud market in China -- by improving its ability to offer cloud services to corporate clients across a variety of services including the WeChat messaging app, music, and games. 

Tencent also intends to establish a new technology committee to enhance its research and development operations by promoting "collaboration and innovation." 

It's unclear how long the licensing freeze will continue to affect companies like Tencent. Some reports have suggested it could take another six months for the country to start re-approving games, while others claim the situation will be resolved sooner rather than later.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.01.18]
Senior Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.01.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.01.18]
Build/Integration Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Senior Game Designer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
Tencent restructures with an eye on corporate clients as games business stutters
Blog: Why do publishers leave Steam?
Using interior mapping to render rooms without geometry


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image