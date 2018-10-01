Friends reunited: Sony admits enabling cross-play took too long

Sony finally joined the cross-play club last week by letting Fortnite players on PlayStation 4 link up with their pals on other platforms (including Xbox One and Switch) as part of an open beta test.

The decision was welcomed in most corners of the industry, largely because it felt like it might never happen due to Sony's own unwillingness to play ball.

For months, the company seemed reluctant to work with its competitors to solve the cross-play conundrum, before eventually softening its stance as pressure from fans and developers mounted.

Now, PlayStation Worldwide studios chief Shawn Layden has admitted that enabling cross-play took far too long -- although he claims the delay eventually became a logistical issue.

"It's taken us longer certainly than even I would have wanted, but it took as long as it was going to take to get it ready and get it done, which is why we're able to not only to announce it on this past Tuesday, but also enable it at the same time," he explained on the PlayStation Blogcast (via Eurogamer).

Layden added that enabling cross-play wasn't as simple as "flipping a switch" -- though that seems to be precisely what happened last September when a "configuration issue" briefly united players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 -- and seems pleased with how the Fornite cross-play beta has been holding up.

"I haven't heard any feedback about disruptions. It's a beta test, so we expect maybe there will be some hiccups along the way," continued Layden. "But we'll watch that carefully. We're just delighted people are out there getting what they want and not tweeting me so much."