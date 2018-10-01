Google is testing an in-Chrome game streaming service with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Google has unveiled Project Stream, a test of a Chrome-based streaming service that aims to let players dive into triple-A caliber games while armed with only a web browser and powerful internet connection.

The company is testing Project Stream with Ubisoft’s upcoming release Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through a trial people with an internet connection capable of at least 25 megabits per second can apply for now. Otherwise, Google released the video above to illustrate how the game runs via footage captured from a streamed version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In a blog post detailing the project’s debut, Google notes that game streaming comes with a unique set of challenges not seen in TV or film streaming since “streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphic degradation.”

Though Google doesn’t dive into the nitty-gritty technical details in the blog post, it says that the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey test aspires to help the company solve some of those unique streaming issues by allowing enrollees to stream a demanding game right off the bat.