Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google is testing an in-Chrome game streaming service with Assassin's Creed Odyssey

October 1, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 1, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Video

Google has unveiled Project Stream, a test of a Chrome-based streaming service that aims to let players dive into triple-A caliber games while armed with only a web browser and powerful internet connection. 

The company is testing Project Stream with Ubisoft’s upcoming release Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through a trial people with an internet connection capable of at least 25 megabits per second can apply for now. Otherwise, Google released the video above to illustrate how the game runs via footage captured from a streamed version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

In a blog post detailing the project’s debut, Google notes that game streaming comes with a unique set of challenges not seen in TV or film streaming since “streaming high-quality games requires latency measured in milliseconds, with no graphic degradation.”

Though Google doesn’t dive into the nitty-gritty technical details in the blog post, it says that the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey test aspires to help the company solve some of those unique streaming issues by allowing enrollees to stream a demanding game right off the bat. 

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.01.18]
Senior Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Senior Game Designer (f/m)
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Lead Backend Engineer (f/m)
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Senior Dev Ops Engineer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
Reminder: Today is the last day to submit your game for IGF 2019!
Blog: Narrative bridging on testing an experience - Part 3
Friends reunited: Sony admits enabling cross-play took too long


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image