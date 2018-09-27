Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hone your UX design skills for VR/MR games and apps at XRDC!

Hone your UX design skills for VR/MR games and apps at XRDC!

October 2, 2018 | By Staff
October 2, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design

How do you design the same app for both Hololens and VR? What do you do about the two different input systems? Do you stay consistent for design or for the platform?

Come to XRDC in San Francisco later this month if you want some well-informed answers to these pressing questions, because Microsoft's Jada Williams (lead UX designer at the company's Mixed Reality studio) will be tackling them in her Innovation track talk on "Adaptive Design in MR: UX Problems and Solutions"!

Attend XRDC 2018 to learn about immersive games & entertainment, brand experiences, and innovative use cases across industries.

You want to be there for this, because Williams plans to walk you through these design challenges and compare how web and mobile have solved these problems with responsive/adaptive design. She will also cover how the Microsoft team thought about adaptive design in MR while designing for Microsoft Layout, a mixed reality app that allows space planners to see their ideas in context.

Topics discussed in this session include UI consistency, menu patterns and input choices. You'll learn how to approach adaptive design on multiple XR platforms, specifically Hololens and VR. You'll also walk away with specific lessons on how to solve for UI consistency, menu patterns and input choices when designing for an adaptive XR experience, so don't skip it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[10.01.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.18]
Studio Design Director
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.01.18]
Senior Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.01.18]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How EVE Online has evolved in the era of F2P
Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
Report: Netflix's Black Mirror is getting the choose-your-own-adventure treatment
John Carmack's advice for mobile VR devs: Iterate, iterate, iterate


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image