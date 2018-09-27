Hone your UX design skills for VR/MR games and apps at XRDC!

How do you design the same app for both Hololens and VR? What do you do about the two different input systems? Do you stay consistent for design or for the platform?

You want to be there for this, because Williams plans to walk you through these design challenges and compare how web and mobile have solved these problems with responsive/adaptive design. She will also cover how the Microsoft team thought about adaptive design in MR while designing for Microsoft Layout, a mixed reality app that allows space planners to see their ideas in context.

Topics discussed in this session include UI consistency, menu patterns and input choices. You'll learn how to approach adaptive design on multiple XR platforms, specifically Hololens and VR. You'll also walk away with specific lessons on how to solve for UI consistency, menu patterns and input choices when designing for an adaptive XR experience, so don't skip it!

