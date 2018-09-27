Get a job: PuzzleNation is hiring a Sr. Mobile Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

PuzzleNation creates digital games based on bestselling printed puzzles including Crosswords, Word Search, Sudoku and more. Our games feature content from Penny Press & Dell Magazines, the number one puzzle magazine publisher. Our flagship apps, Daily POP Crosswords, and Penny Dell Crosswords are consistently rated 4.5 stars and engage 100,000 players daily.



PuzzleNation is excited to expand our efforts with the addition of a Senior Mobile Developer, reporting to the Director of Digital Games. The right candidate will be results-oriented, have deep knowledge and experience in developing mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms, along with other platforms. This role requires experience developing mobile apps using various common technologies, such as Unity, Xcode, AWS, third-party SDKs and many more. Knowledge of current mobile games, monetization, and marketing trends is desirable. This is an excellent opportunity to join a successful and growing game development team!

This is a full-time remote position. Our process includes video chats and constant communication via Slack and Trello.

Responsibilities

Oversee development of new mobile puzzle games based on traditional pencil puzzles

Maintain existing mobile games with app updates and new content

Manage and mentor a small team of developers

Provide technical leadership for the company

End-to-end development of new features from implementation and testing to deployment

Participate in game design and user interface design

Analyze application performance and implement optimizations

Collaborate with marketing on technical requirements and implement solutions

Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the mobile game industry

Personal Characteristics

Enthusiastic communicator with ability to make technical challenges clear and digestible to stakeholders at all levels

Attention to detail in all phases of development, including internal QA process

Quick learner who can rapidly pick up and begin working with new tools and technologies

Interest in traditional pencil puzzles with creative ideas for translating them into digital games

Not above pitching in anywhere—will do what it takes to get it done as part of a small team

Strong management skills, with the ability to prioritize conflicting tasks and lead the team towards a common goal

Required Technical Experience

Developed and launched multiple mobile apps on iOS and Android

Integrated in-app purchasing, advertising, and analytics into multiple mobile apps

Worked with JSON and a NoSQL database for storage of app data

Very comfortable using Git for version control

Desired Technical Experience

Unity and C#

XCode and Objective-C

Amazon Web Services (S3, DynamoDB, and API Gateway)

Facebook Platform

Mobile ad partner SDK implementation

PuzzleNation offers flexible scheduling as well as health, dental, life and voluntary benefits, including a 401k plan. We are a 100% remote team.

