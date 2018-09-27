Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: PuzzleNation is hiring a Sr. Mobile Developer

Get a job: PuzzleNation is hiring a Sr. Mobile Developer

October 1, 2018 | By Staff
October 1, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Mobile Developer, PuzzleNation

Location: Remote

PuzzleNation creates digital games based on bestselling printed puzzles including Crosswords, Word Search, Sudoku and more. Our games feature content from Penny Press & Dell Magazines, the number one puzzle magazine publisher. Our flagship apps, Daily POP Crosswords, and Penny Dell Crosswords are consistently rated 4.5 stars and engage 100,000 players daily.

PuzzleNation is excited to expand our efforts with the addition of a Senior Mobile Developer, reporting to the Director of Digital Games. The right candidate will be results-oriented, have deep knowledge and experience in developing mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms, along with other platforms. This role requires experience developing mobile apps using various common technologies, such as Unity, Xcode, AWS, third-party SDKs and many more. Knowledge of current mobile games, monetization, and marketing trends is desirable. This is an excellent opportunity to join a successful and growing game development team!

This is a full-time remote position. Our process includes video chats and constant communication via Slack and Trello.

Responsibilities

  • Oversee development of new mobile puzzle games based on traditional pencil puzzles
  • Maintain existing mobile games with app updates and new content
  • Manage and mentor a small team of developers
  • Provide technical leadership for the company
  • End-to-end development of new features from implementation and testing to deployment
  • Participate in game design and user interface design
  • Analyze application performance and implement optimizations
  • Collaborate with marketing on technical requirements and implement solutions
  • Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the mobile game industry

Personal Characteristics

  • Enthusiastic communicator with ability to make technical challenges clear and digestible to stakeholders at all levels
  • Attention to detail in all phases of development, including internal QA process
  • Quick learner who can rapidly pick up and begin working with new tools and technologies
  • Interest in traditional pencil puzzles with creative ideas for translating them into digital games
  • Not above pitching in anywhere—will do what it takes to get it done as part of a small team
  • Strong management skills, with the ability to prioritize conflicting tasks and lead the team towards a common goal

Required Technical Experience

  • Developed and launched multiple mobile apps on iOS and Android
  • Integrated in-app purchasing, advertising, and analytics into multiple mobile apps
  • Worked with JSON and a NoSQL database for storage of app data
  • Very comfortable using Git for version control

Desired Technical Experience

  • Unity and C#
  • XCode and Objective-C
  • Amazon Web Services (S3, DynamoDB, and API Gateway)
  • Facebook Platform
  • Mobile ad partner SDK implementation

PuzzleNation offers flexible scheduling as well as health, dental, life and voluntary benefits, including a 401k plan. We are a 100% remote team.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.01.18]
Senior Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[10.01.18]
Unity Developer for a New Mobile Game
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[10.01.18]
Build/Integration Programmer
YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Lead Backend Engineer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
Reminder: Today is the last day to submit your game for IGF 2019!
Blog: Narrative bridging on testing an experience - Part 3
Friends reunited: Sony admits enabling cross-play took too long


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image