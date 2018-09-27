Video: Crafting the narrative of Reigns: Her Majesty

What makes a great queen?

That's one of the tricky questions British indie Nerial tried to answer with Reigns: Her Majesty, the award-winning follow-up to the studio's popular swipe-em-up kingdom management sim Reigns.

Much of Her Majesty's appeal lies in its craftily-written characters and scenes, so it's nice that at GDC 2018 Her Majesty writer Leigh Alexander (a former Gamasutra editor) took to the stage to share her thoughts on how to write women in power well.

It was a short, packed presentation which offered curious devs a deep dive into both the technical realities (spreadsheets!) and creative challenges that come with writing a lighthearted game about the political tightrope that women in power must walk. If you missed seeing it live this year, don't miss your chance to now watch Alexander's talk for free via the GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.