Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Crafting the narrative of Reigns: Her Majesty

October 1, 2018 | By Staff
October 1, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video, Vault

What makes a great queen?

That's one of the tricky questions British indie Nerial tried to answer with Reigns: Her Majesty, the award-winning follow-up to the studio's popular swipe-em-up kingdom management sim Reigns.

Much of Her Majesty's appeal lies in its craftily-written characters and scenes, so it's nice that at GDC 2018 Her Majesty writer Leigh Alexander (a former Gamasutra editor) took to the stage to share her thoughts on how to write women in power well.

It was a short, packed presentation which offered curious devs a deep dive into both the technical realities (spreadsheets!) and creative challenges that come with writing a lighthearted game about the political tightrope that women in power must walk. If you missed seeing it live this year, don't miss your chance to now watch Alexander's talk for free via the GDC YouTube channel

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[10.01.18]
Senior Game Designer (f/m)
Dakota State University
Dakota State University — Madison, South Dakota, United States
[09.28.18]
Assistant Professor of Computer Game Design
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[09.28.18]
General Game Designer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Portage, Michigan, United States
[09.28.18]
Senior General Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
Reminder: Today is the last day to submit your game for IGF 2019!
California's net neutrality legislation met with DOJ lawsuit
Even a decade in, GOG doesn't want to try and be the Steam-slayer


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image