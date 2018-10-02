Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Witcher author wants $16 million in royalties from CD Projekt Red

The Witcher author wants $16 million in royalties from CD Projekt Red

October 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski has demanded 60 million zlotys ($16 million) in additional royalties from CD Projekt Red, and the Polish game studio has politely declined. 

In a report posted on the company's website, CD Projekt said it hopes to reach an amicable resolution with Sapkowski, but that it won't be dishing out any extra cash as it acquired the rights to the franchise legitimately and legally, and has already paid the author in full. 

Sapkowski sold the rights to his book series to CD Projekt for an undisclosed lump sum in 1997, and (somewhat ironically) actually turned down a profit-sharing agreement at the time. 

The novelist has since revealed he took the cash offer because he didn't believe anyone would actually buy the game -- a decision he's since accepted was rather foolish.

"They offered me a percentage of their profits. I said, 'No, there will be no profit at all - give me all my money right now. The whole amount," he explained in a Eurogamer interview

"It was stupid. I was stupid enough to leave everything in their hands because I didn't believe in their success. But who could foresee their success? I couldn't."

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and The Witcher game series has collectively sold over 25 million copies worldwide, while CD Projekt is now worth over $2 billion

Related Jobs

Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary)
Outfit7 (Bcn Srl subsidiary) — Barcelona, Spain
[10.02.18]
Senior Game Developer
New York University Tisch School of the Arts
New York University Tisch School of the Arts — New York, New York, United States
[10.01.18]
Assistant Arts Professor, NYU Game Center
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.18]
Studio Programming Director
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.18]
Studio Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How EVE Online has evolved in the era of F2P
Years in the Making: The long game of Boyfriend Dungeon
The Witcher author wants $16 million in royalties from CD Projekt Red
Blog: How does The Messenger make you a master?


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image