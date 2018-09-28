Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Attend XRDC this month to see how XR is shaping the auto industry

October 3, 2018 | By Staff
October 3, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

Preparations are well underway for XRDC in San Francisco later this month, and as you finalize your travel plans for this AR/VR/MR innovation event, now seems like a great time to highlight some of the fascinating automotive content you'll see at the show!

This year XRDC plays host to a number of promising Automative talks, among them "Mastering XR for Automative" from the automotive visualization experts at ZeroLight.

You'll want to see this talk because it promises to feature ZeroLight technical director Chris O'Connor walking attendees through the various ways ZeroLight automotive clients (including prestige brands like BMW, Porsche, Audi and more) have incorporated mixed-reality tech in their work. Attendees are going to gain a unique understanding of the challenges faced when developing on cutting-edge hardware -- and how new graphics tech can be used to enhance XR experiences!

What's more, after 18 months of testing the core technology and various use cases, Volkswagen is ready to go live and scale AR navigation globally. At XRDC this month, Insider Navigation Systems' Clemens Kirner will show you how Volkswagen optimized its enterprise processes by choosing an innovative AR solution that doesn’t require expensive hardware, wifi or GPS.

In his talk on "Using AR Cloud for Factory Navigation" Kirner will cover how Volkswagen is able to show the correct data in a specific location using AR to navigate through a huge factory that generates a lot of data (through IoT, sensors, machines, etc.). You'll also get something of a guided tour through the technology and implemented use cases, as well as some insight from Kirner about future possibilities. Don't miss it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

