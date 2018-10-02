Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
October 2, 2018
Report: Netflix's Black Mirror is getting the choose-your-own-adventure treatment

Report: Netflix's Black Mirror is getting the choose-your-own-adventure treatment

October 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
October 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

It sounds like Netflix’s sci-fi series Black Mirror is set to be the first big program on its platform to receive a choose-your-own-adventure adaptation, kicking off an initiative announced by the company late last year.

According to sources speaking Bloomberg, Netflix has a handful of specials in the works that will give viewers the ability to direct storylines in some capacity, including one episode for the next Black Mirror season.

Though the plans are still under wraps at Netflix, Bloomberg says at least one of those projects is due out before year-end.

Choose-your-own-adventure isn’t an entirely new feature for Netflix, though the rumored Black Mirror episode would be the first such project aimed at adults. The company debuted a handful of interactive children’s shows last summer, including the Shrek spinoff Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale. Telltale Games was also working on an adaptation of its game Minecraft: Story Mode for Netflix, a project that is still in development at the company despite massive pre-closure layoffs at Telltale Games last month. 

