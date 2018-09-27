Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: A retrospective look at 'girl games' of the '90s

October 2, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

The history of the game industry is already long and complicated, with lots of under-appreciated ideas and projects.

At GDC 2018, developers Laura Groppe, Brenda Laurel, Jesyca Durchin Schnepp, Sheri Graner Ray and Ernest Adams dug into a particularly interesting corner of that history by revisiting a whole genre of "girl games" that found success in the 1990s.

It was a great talk about a key piece of game industry history that's rarely discussed, especially by those who lived it. During their talk the panelists shared their memories of what it was like to produce those games at that time, what their direction and goals were, what they might have done differently, what effect those games had on the industry today and the state of girls and games today.

It's a one-of-a-kind talk that's well worth watching if you have any interest in game design or game industry history; if you missed out on seeing it at GDC this year, make sure to watch it now (for free!) over on the GDC YouTube channel

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

