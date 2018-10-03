World Rally Championship dev Kylotonn acquired by Bigben

French publisher Bigben Interactive has fully acquired World Rally Championship and TT Isle of Man developer Kylotonn.

Bigben already held a 45 percent stake in the studio, but has now purchased the remaining 55 percent from founder Roman Vincent.

Kylotonn employs over 80 developers at its studio in Paris, with another 20 based in Lyon, and has worked closely with Bigben for the best part of a decade.

The deal is Bigben's third acquisition this year, with the publisher having also picked up Warhammer: Chaosbane developer Eko Software and Styx creator Cyanide.

The company hopes that recent spate of purchases will boost its ability to "regularly supply quality games" while raising its profile as a publisher.