Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
October 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

World Rally Championship dev Kylotonn acquired by Bigben

World Rally Championship dev Kylotonn acquired by Bigben

October 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
October 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

French publisher Bigben Interactive has fully acquired World Rally Championship and TT Isle of Man developer Kylotonn. 

Bigben already held a 45 percent stake in the studio, but has now purchased the remaining 55 percent from founder Roman Vincent. 

Kylotonn employs over 80 developers at its studio in Paris, with another 20 based in Lyon, and has worked closely with Bigben for the best part of a decade.

The deal is Bigben's third acquisition this year, with the publisher having also picked up Warhammer: Chaosbane developer Eko Software and Styx creator Cyanide

The company hopes that recent spate of purchases will boost its ability to "regularly supply quality games" while raising its profile as a publisher.

Related Jobs

Fantasma Games
Fantasma Games — Stockholm, Sweden
[10.03.18]
Front-End Game Programmer
Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive — MnÃ­Å¡ek pod Brdy, Czech Republic
[10.03.18]
Game Programmer
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[10.03.18]
Senior Real-time VFX Artist
tinyBuild LLC
tinyBuild LLC — Seattle, Washington, United States
[10.03.18]
Financial Administrator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Universim's 'god game' twist charmed Early Access players
How Quest for Glory's creators give players room to be themselves in Hero-U
How EVE Online has evolved in the era of F2P
Report: Netflix's Black Mirror is getting the choose-your-own-adventure treatment


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image