Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment signs on to distribute Cyberpunk 2077

Newsbrief: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has signed on to distribute CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 in North America.

The role sees Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment taking over both distribution and promotion for CD Projekt Red's upcoming game based on the longrunning Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop franchise.

For CD Projekt Red, the agreement follows in the footsteps of its past few releases in The Witcher series which also saw support from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on certain platforms.

On Warner Bros' side of things, meanwhile, the deal adds another high-profile release to the company’s docket alongside a recent publishing agreement for IO Interactive’s Hitman (2016) and upcoming Hitman 2, as well as last year’s Rocket League deal.