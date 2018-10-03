Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 3, 2018
October 3, 2018
October 3, 2018
Konami's Dance Dance Revolution is getting a movie adaptation

October 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The production company Stampede is working on a movie adaptation of Konami’s Dance Dance Revolution series that sees the arrow-stomping arcade title reimagined as a film where only dancing can save the world from a coming apocalypse.

Grabbing popular video games for film or TV adaptations isn’t a new practice by any means, but production companies tend to favor narrative-heavy games like Ustwo Games’ Monument Valley or Dontnod titles like Life is Strange and Vampyr, making Dance Dance Revolution’s coming film a bit of an oddity at first glance.

According to Deadline, the company is partnering with Konami for the movie’s production, in addition to a pair of producers, J Todd Harris and Marc Marcum, from Branded Pictures Entertainment.

