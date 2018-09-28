See new and innovative ways of using AR/VR for good at XRDC!

The future is here, and while it's not yet evenly distributed, XRDC organizers are working hard to ensure attendees will see some of the latest and greatest AR/MR/VR innovations when they attend the show in San Francisco later this month.

As part of that effort we're very proud to be presenting "XRDC's 2018 Innovative AR Showcase", a key part of the event's Innovation track talk of talks. In this special session, XRDC has selected the co-creators of two standout AR/VR/XR titles to present case studies of their intriguing and innovative work!

First, Tinker VR's Shimon Alkon will discuss bringing to life an experience of what it might be like to gradually lose a loved one to Alzheimer's. The experience integrates animation with live performance in VR in way that allows the participant to interact, influence, and affect the narrative that unfolds. Then, Kimberly Hieftje from Yale's play4REAL lab will discuss 'smokeSCREEN VR', a VR intervention (pictured) focused on e-cigarette prevention in teens. Created with input from teens, the game uses voice recognition software to allow the player to practice refusal skills in real-time.

Any XRDC attendees interested in innovative use of AR, VR, or XR should consider attending this session, as it promises to be illuminating. The speakers will present their case studies with extensive use of visuals and explain the thought processes behind their particular titles; you won't want to miss it!

XRDC is happening October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you’ll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa