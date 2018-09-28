Get a job: Funcom is hiring External Producers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Raleigh, North Carolina and Oslo, Norway

Funcom is looking to hire not 1 but 2 talented External Producers to handle the management of the company’s publishing projects. The role’s responsibilities include the continuous communication with developers, the management of work pipelines, project finances, team management, internal and external resource management and the successful timely launch of the projects/titles.

Responsibilities:

Oversee development of publishing projects by working with external developers and resources as the day-to-day point of contact.

Strong time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, solve problems, juggle multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.

Ability to communicate effectively across a spectrum of Business, Creative, Technology, and External partners/personnel at all levels of the organization.

Work with leadership to establish and maintain the product/game’s vision, feature set, scope, schedule, and budget.

Identify and fix bottlenecks, as well as clearing roadblocks both on the day-to-day and in the longer term.

Act as primary point of contact with Marketing, PR, Sales, Operations, QA, Localization, and other supporting departments.

Use project management tools, production methodologies, and leadership level dialogue to maintain tight schedules and high standards of quality.

Prepare Presentations on status for the Executive Team.

Additional duties include assisting with content creation for game development and assisting with quality control of all products.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience working as a Producer on an internal or external development teams within the video game industry.

Experience shipping one PC/console titles as a Producer.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Project, Excel, Word, & PowerPoint.

Experience as a Product Owner in an Agile environment.

Open to nationally and internationally travel.

Proficiency with project management & version control software tools such as JIRA and Perforce.

A demonstrated understanding of various Production methodologies is required.

Pluses:

Extensive Experience managing external developers/resources.

Deep knowledge about game development processes for engineering and art.

Scrum Master certification.

Funcom Offers:

Great employee benefits (Insurance package, vacation/sick days, etc)

Possibility of advancement

Dynamic and challenging work environment

Training opportunities

Team-oriented culture

Social events and gatherings

Funcom was founded in 1993. We were there in the early nineties, guns for hire making games for the big studios to fund our own crazy ideas. We were there in the early days of the massively multiplayer online games, breaking new ground and pioneering features and business models that are commonplace today.

We’ve gone from making pixel platformers on the SEGA Genesis to developing cutting-edge, cross-platform online games and massive open world sandboxes for PC and consoles.

We’ve made over 25 games so join the studio that is responsible for: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Conan Exiles Secret World Legends Age of Conan Anarchy Online The Longest Journey and many others.

Interested? Apply now.

