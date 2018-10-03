Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
October 4, 2018
October 4, 2018
October 4, 2018
Blizzard president Mike Morhaime has stepped down

Blizzard president Mike Morhaime has stepped down

October 3, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
October 3, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Activision-Blizzard has announced new leadership changes for Blizzard Entertainment, most notably the departure of Mike Morhaime as company president, according to a press release released today. 

In his place, World of Warcraft executive producer J. Allen Brack will be stepping into the role and taking charge of the company. 

Brack's promotion comes alongside the addition of Ray Gresko and Blizzard founder Allen Adham to the company's executive team. 

This changing of the guard does come amidst a semi-recent trend of high-level departures from Blizzard Entertainment. Though no major public-facing changes have come with these departures, Morhaime is the third upper-level employee to leave the company this year. 

It's been some time since Gamasutra spoke with Brack, but last time we did, he appeared to have an eye on the company's console future (which has now come to pass with the success of Overwatch).

 

