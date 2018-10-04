Obituary: Legendary video game composer Ben Daglish

Tributes have been pouring in across social media for veteran game composer and musician Ben Daglish, who has passed away at the age of 52.

Daglish rose to prominence during the '80s, when he created the scores for a number of notable games including Cobra Trap, The Last Ninja, and Deflektor.

Throughout his career, he worked on a wide range of titles for the Commodore 64, Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC, and even performed in live bands at retro game events like Back in Time Live and Retrovision.

His wife Sarah shared news of his passing in a Facebook post, prompting fans, friends, and colleagues to pay tribute.

"For those of you who don't already know I'm deeply sorry to pass on the news that Ben died very suddenly on Monday morning," she wrote.

"We know that it will come as a shock to many of you as it has to us. We are all at home feeling loved and supported, and our thoughts are with all of you who knew, loved, got irritated by and were lucky enough to have a little bit of his magic in your lives."

Gutted to hear that Ben Daglish, one of the best C64 music composers ever, has passed away at 52. Here's some of his best work: incredible stuff given the limitations of the hardware at the time. RIP https://t.co/4gL2Sg3FGm — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) October 3, 2018

I've just heard the terrible news that legendary composer Ben Daglish has died at the age of 52.

A pioneer of Commodore 64 music, Ben was famous for his soundtracks to such games as The Last Ninja (with Anthony Lees), Trap, and Deflektor.

My thoughts are with his friends & family pic.twitter.com/T8cikTChVN — Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) October 3, 2018