October 4, 2018
October 4, 2018
October 4, 2018
EA partners with the Premier League for new esports competition

October 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: EA has partnered with the Premier League to create a new FIFA esports tournament called the ePremier League (ePL). 

The ePL will offer UK-based players the chance to represent their favorite Premier League club throughout the competition, which will comprise online qualifications, live playoffs, and a grand final due to kick-off in March. 

It's a notable deal for EA and esports in general, with the Premier League generally regarded as the most high-profile football league in the world. 

EA hopes the partnership will help accelerate its esports efforts by tapping into the Premier League's massive following to bring in fans of the real-world game. 

