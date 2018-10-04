Mega Man is the next game franchise headed to The Big Screen

Newsbrief: Right on the heels of the Mega Man 11 release, Capcom has announced that the longrunning series is in the process of being adapted as a motion picture.

The game series currently has an animated TV series airing on Cartoon Network, but the film adaption, tentatively named MEGA MAN, looks to be an unrelated (and live action) venture. The team of Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, known for movies like Nerve and Paranormal Activity 3, have already been signed on to write and direct the project while 20th Century Fox will handle distribution.

"Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for," explains a press release from Capcom.

The series now joins Dance Dance Revolution and several other notable franchises that have been tapped for movie or television adaptations just recently.