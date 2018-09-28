Reminder: Tomorrow is your deadline to pitch talks for GDC 2019's Summits!

Just a quick reminder today that all submissions for GDC 2019’s Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), GDC Summits, and Game Career Seminar are due this Friday, October 5th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

That means you have a bit less than 48 hours to submit talks for these very special in-depth segments of GDC, each of which offers you the opportunity to share your learnings with colleagues in a setting conducive to deep discussions of the finer points of game development.

As you polish up your submissions ahead of tomorrow's deadline, please remember to review the submission guidelines and topics before submitting. Also, make sure you're submitting your proposal to the right people! As a reminder, here's the list of GDC 2019 Summits you can submit talks for:

AI Summit

Community Management Summit

UX Summit

Game Narrative Summit

Educators Summit

GDC Mobile Summit

Independent Games Summit

UX Summit

If you're more interested in virtual and augmented reality, VRDC advisors are accepting submissions for talks which explore those spaces, and they may pertain to both game and non-game experience development!

And of course, the folks who organize the popular Game Career Seminar at GDC (a low-cost program for those new to the industry) are still looking for great GCS talks focused on building great careers in the game industry! If you've got one in mind, make sure to submit it now for the GDC 2019 Game Career Seminar.

Remember, VRDC and the GDC Summits take place the first two days of GDC 2019 (March 18th and 19th), helping to kick off the weeklong event at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, while the Game Career Seminar helps close it out on Friday, March 22nd.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa