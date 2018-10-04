Report: Telltale Games lays off remaining 'skeleton crew'

When Telltale Games announced its 'majority studio closure' late last month, the only reason the studio seemed to hedge on the phrase 'shutting down' was that a small team would apparently remain at the company for a short time to finish contractually obligated work.

Now, it seems that team has been laid off too. Narrative designer Rachel Noel, who previously tweeted to say they were part of the skeleton crew staying at Telltale, now says that team has been laid off.

Gamasutra has reached out to Telltale for confirmation and more details. If you have been impacted by these layoffs, please feel free to reach out to us if you wish to share your story anonymously.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more details as they become clear.