Michael Gallagher is stepping down as CEO of the ESA

October 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Michael Gallagher is leaving his post as the CEO and president of the Entertainment Software Association after over a decade with the organization.

The ESA itself is a trade body that counts many of the major players in the United States game industry among its members, and host of the yearly E3 industry conference.

Gallagher has served as the CEO and president of the ESA for 11 years and will officially vacate the post at the end of October. Following that, current ESA senior vice president Stanley Pierre-Louis will serve as interim CEO while the organization begins its search for Gallagher’s official replacement. 

“Under Mike’s leadership, ESA has developed a strong reputation with policymakers for vigorously defending the industry during watershed moments, including the industry’s victory on First Amendment principles before the U.S. Supreme Court,” said ZeniMax CEO and ESA board of directors chairman Robert Altman in a press release. ”Mike was also instrumental in revitalizing E3 into the most prominent and important industry show produced today. We want to thank Mike for his many contributions and wish him well as he pursues new opportunities.”

Gallagher, whose prior roles include chief technology advisor for former US President George W. Bush and assistant secretary for commerce and information in the US Department of Commerce, has not publicly commented on what he has planned following his departure from the ESA. 

